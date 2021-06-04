Sapphire 2021: Unlocking an intelligent business community

SAP has gone through massive transformations over the last several years, so I was particularly excited for the Sapphire 2021 conference. The online keynote, led by CEO Christian Klein, spoke of the pandemic and its impact on businesses and communities. COVID-19 has impacted the way we work, the way we learn, the way we interact and the way we consume information. Global communities have been forced to transform and technology has been the foundational component that has held communities and businesses together.

Market leaders are embracing data and collaboration. They are embracing AI and migrating to the cloud. But even those organizations that have become more digital, more agile and more reliant on data are forced to manage complex relationships between suppliers, buyers and manufacturers. No matter how intelligent an enterprise is today, no business does business alone.

Having a front row seat to the global supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic has enabled SAP to rethink the networks of massive businesses that rely on each other to make the world function. As SAP continues to work with customers that have been forced to reimagine their business models, create new customer experiences and enable remote work, the ideas of community and resiliency have been at the forefront of many conversations. Why not bring the idea of a community, working together toward a common goal and achieving a greater good to the business?

For years, SAP has served as the underlying connective tissue of business across global supply chains. And SAP's strategy going forward is to reduce the friction between those businesses so they can collectively work together as a community. The idea is that when businesses turn into communities, collective value can be achieved by all of the community members. That means the entire supply chain can experience real-time transparency across a collaborative supply chain and better respond to the needs of the business in real time through a connected network.