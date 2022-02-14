Solving GAAP vs. IFRS, other accounting challenges with SAP

Presenting financial results that comply with generally accepted accounting principles, International Financial Reporting Standards and possibly even a third or fourth set of standards can be challenging for companies. SAP's ERP products' parallel accounting capabilities could potentially help organizations achieve this.

SAP users can pursue different strategies, including taking a multi-ledger approach, to comply with financial reporting standards.

Here's a look at generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) vs. International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as well as how SAP products can potentially help users comply with international financial reporting rules.

What are GAAP and IFRS? For decades, GAAP was the U.S. financial reporting standard. Other countries followed their own specific variants, leading to a lack of global accounting practices standardization. International Accounting Standards emerged as the world economy grew more and more interdependent. Efforts to globally standardize accounting practices eventually led to the creation of the IFRS. Today, IFRS has been adopted by much of the world, with additional countries planning to make the transition. Some key differences exist between GAAP and IFRS. GAAP is more conservative, while IFRS encourages reporting financial results that align with current realities. For example, GAAP requires recording fixed assets at their historical cost, then regularly depreciating the fixed assets. IFRS allows for assets to be revalued on a periodic basis to reflect their fair value. Companies may need to maintain one set of books for GAAP and another for IFRS.

Why companies must report in multiple standards Companies with offices or partners in more than one country likely often encounter situations that require parallel accounting. For example, a parent company that's based in the U.S. may own subsidiaries in China, Germany and Australia. Each country's authorities require companies within their jurisdiction to report based on the local standard, which may include China GAAP, German Handelsgesetzbuch (HGB) and Australian Accounting Standards. Meanwhile, the U.S.-based parent company must also present consolidated statements that conform to U.S. GAAP and IFRS standards. The group company's statements must roll up numbers from each subsidiary based on the accounting standards for the consolidated report. For example, the organization must first render the financial statements for each of the four companies in U.S. GAAP for a U.S. GAAP report that encompasses the entire organization. These demands require parallel accounting systems.