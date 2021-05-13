What are the options as SAP Neo environment 1.0 sunsets?

Neo users are facing a choice that will have an important impact on their development environment.

That's because SAP recently announced that HANA 1.0 will reach the end of mainstream maintenance June 30, effectively sunsetting SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), Neo environment 1.0. When that happens, SAP will stop issuing security updates, support packages and bug fixes, making it risky to continue developing HTML5, Java and SAP HANA apps with extended application services (XS) for deployment on this environment.

Fortunately, you have a couple options to retain the ability to develop and run the apps you need.

Option 1: Transition from SAP BTP, Neo environment 1.0 to 2.0 SAP has released SAP HANA 2.0 on the environment to minimize the impact on its 1.0 users. Migrating to SAP BTP, Neo environment 2.0 is the quickest fix and is the option that requires the lowest Capex. Users will also see improved performance with version 2.0. To migrate from version 1.0 to 2.0: The current SAP HANA database system must be at least 1.00.122.29 or higher -- preferably the latest version.

SAP HANA 1.0 systems should be running on OS SLES12 SP5 or higher to upgrade to HANA 2.0. Migrating to Neo environment 2.0 has some downsides. HANA 1.0 and 2.0 have feature differences that could affect applications or projects, depending on which HANA functionalities an organization uses. IT teams that choose this path should go in with their eyes open to the fact that it's only a short-term solution. HANA 2.0 in the SAP BTP, Neo environment will only support HANA Extended Application Services, Classic (XSC); SAP HANA Extended Application Services, Advanced (XSA) won't be available. XSC is older technology, and a secondary migration will be required in the future.

Option 2: Adopt SAP BTP, Cloud Foundry environment for XSA Advanced Making the Cloud Foundry choice closely aligns with SAP's strategic roadmap to move toward XSA. SAP BTP, Cloud Foundry environment is open source and supports many development languages, including NodeJS, PHP, Java, Ruby, Go and Python -- and you can also bring your own language. Unlike the SAP BTP, Neo environment, the SAP BTP, Cloud Foundry environment supports deployment on third-party hyperscalers, including AWS, Azure and GCP, rather than only on an SAP data center. Additionally, it has both on-premises and cloud development components, so organizations can progress their cloud migrations at their own pace or support hybrid environments. The Cloud Foundry choice has some downsides. These include the following: Cloud Foundry is a completely different development framework, so IT teams will experience a learning curve.

Objects that live in XSC won't carry over into XSA -- they will need to be re-created.

Security components change from 1.0 to Cloud Foundry.