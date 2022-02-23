SAP Process Automation offers low-code RPA, workflow tool

SAP is fusing two existing tools into one product aimed at business process automation, one of the key tenets for digital transformation.

SAP Process Automation combines SAP Workflow Management, which launched in 2009 to digitize workflows, and SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation (RPA) , which came out in 2018 to automate workflows, into one package. The combined tool uses a low-code, no-code drag-and-drop user interface that enables business professionals and citizen developers to create and automate process workflows.

The product, which is available now, is an extension of SAP's investment in process automation technology, according to Sebastian Schrötel, head of low-code and no-code products at SAP.

"Now we are taking the next step in creating a unified process automation offering," Schrötel said. "We're merging this workflow world together with the RPA world, and we're making it one end-to-end product."

The combination was driven in large part by customers asking SAP to help them integrate automation into workflow tasks, he said.

"It's not just combing the two products," Schrötel said. "We are adding something new on top that allows this whole process automation world to be used by citizen developers with a no-code experience that is augmented with AI for some of the tasks."

Sebastian Schrötel Sebastian Schrötel

For example, one pharmaceutical company experienced a spike in sales after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Many of the orders were coming in via e-mail with attachments. The company used SAP Intelligent RPA to automate the incoming sales order process to digitize the orders and enter them in the system. When it implemented SAP Process Automation, the company could then route the orders under various process conditions.

"The business rules frameworks are embedded in SAP Process Automation, which enables customers to add business rules and have a complete decision framework," Schrötel said. "If the order is dead, do that; if it's across a certain threshold, then set different approvals and so on."

Process automation combined with process mining The existing SAP Workflow Management and SAP Intelligent RPA will enter a "transition phase" as they become SAP Process Management, according to Schrötel. But, he added, the adjustment should be smooth for customers because the content they've built in either product can be moved easily into SAP Process Automation. SAP Process Automation can also be integrated with SAP Process Insights, a process mining and analysis product developed by SAP Signavio that helps customers understand how their processes work and can recommend actions to improve them. While Process Insights provides analysis, SAP Process Automation is the execution engine and includes more than 340 pre-built process flows, forms and RPAs that can solve common business workflow problems, according to Schrötel. "SAP Process Insights can suggest this content so customers can analyze the performance of a process and then get recommendations on automations that are in the SAP content store that might resolve the problems," he said. "Then after you implement it, you can measure again with Process Insights to see how it has done. This then becomes part of a continuous process improvement cycle."