SAP reports strong Q4 earnings; acquires Taulia

SAP reported strong earnings for the last quarter of 2021 and is buying a majority stake in Taulia, a provider of capital management software.

SAP is also investing in and expanding a partnership with Icertis, a contract management automation firm. Both investments emphasize the company's focus on filling gaps in its portfolio and providing customers with more functionality within the SAP footprint, according to Christian Klein, SAP CEO, in an earnings call to investors and analysts Thursday.

Additionally, Klein reported significant cloud growth in the last quarter of 2021.

"SAP accelerated growth in the cloud significantly, and Rise with SAP is a blockbuster success," he said.

For Q4 2021, overall cloud revenue increased 19% to €9.59 billion or about $10.68 billion; cloud and software revenue increased 5% to €24.41 billion or $27.18 million; and S/4HANA Cloud revenue increased 46% to €1.09 billion or $1.21 billion. SAP's current cloud backlog, which represents expected contractually committed cloud revenue for the upcoming year and is an indicator of future growth, was up 32% to €9.4 billion or about $10.5 billion.

For Q4, SAP reported 3,000 net-new customers and 19,000 go-lives, although it did not specify which products were deployed. As of the end of 2021, SAP reported that it has 18,800 S/4HANA customers but does not break out how many of these are on-premises or cloud implementations.

Complementary products The acquisition of Taulia and expanded partnership with Icertis are intended to complement SAP's products and provide customers with tools to automate and improve cash management and processes like procurement. These moves may allow SAP to add value to the SAP Business Network, a platform that connects the SAP Ariba Network for procurement and supply chain, the SAP Logistics Business Network for transportation and logistics management, and SAP Asset Intelligence Network for manufacturing and other enterprise assets via IoT devices. SAP CEO Christian Klein speaks to investors and analysts during an earnings call this week. Taulia, based in San Francisco, provides software that helps companies manage their cash flow and meet short-term operations costs and debt obligations. Taulia's capabilities will be integrated with applications in the SAP Business Network, according to SAP. "Taulia will be a great addition to our business network and procurement portfolio," Klein said. "SAP solutions generate billions of transactions, and with Taulia, we will enable our customers to finance those transactions and improve their cash flow." Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Taulia will operate as an independent company with its own brand within SAP, and Cédric Bru will remain CEO of Taulia, according to the company. SAP's new investment in Icertis will deepen the relationship with joint product roadmaps and the integration of Icertis' intelligent contract capabilities into SAP systems for ERP, procurement, sales and HR, according to the company. The companies have been partners since 2020. SAP customers will be able to integrate the Icertis Contract Intelligence capabilities like smart contract creation, online negotiation and AI-enabled risk management into SAP Ariba and SAP Customer Experience, automating and enhancing processes like lead-to-cash and source-to-pay.