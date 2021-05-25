SAP-Honeywell connected buildings app combines OT, IT data

Honeywell and SAP unveiled a new application for managing connected buildings.

Forge Real Estate Operations (FREO) is a cloud application that combines operational data (OT) from the Honeywell Forge platform with enterprise data from SAP ERP and other systems, and melds it into the SAP Analytics Cloud platform.

The FREO application is designed to help companies manage their buildings more effectively and plan for more optimized usage. It is built on the SAP Business Technology Platform, a development and integration platform, and it is the first offering from a partnership with SAP and Honeywell that began one year ago.

The marriage of OT and IT data by enterprise vendors has been a trend for manufacturing applications, but applying it to a connected buildings application is a promising new direction, according to analysts.

Usman Shuja, vice president and general manager of connected buildings at Honeywell, said the app addresses several real estate-related use cases, two of which directly stem from the COVID-19 pandemic.

First, the app can provide an analysis for corporate building owners to determine the proper way to get employees back into buildings after the long stretch of working from home; second, the app can help determine how to structure an organization's real estate footprint requirements going into the future, as hybrid workplaces become the norm. Third, the FREO app can help businesses focus on sustainability by, for example, helping reduce energy usage.

"We think about the market in two categories: one is evergreen priorities, and then there are COVID-related priorities," Shuja said. "Things like an occupant experience demanding forecasts [of usage] are new, while things like sustainability, energy savings and avoiding destruction have always been there."

Combining IoT data with ERP data FREO uses data in the Honeywell Forge platform that's gathered by IoT sensors for building operations, like energy usage, and combines this with SAP ERP data like the cost of that energy or building lease obligations. "In order to deliver all these three [use cases], you need a combination of IT and OT data," Shuja said. "Electrical consumption, for example, is OT data. But the actual electric consumption costs is IT data, water consumption costs is IT data. What you can save though recycling is all coming from IT. You need to have that combination in order to get a complete picture." Ginger Smith Ginger Smith Companies that use multiple buildings or educational institutions have to have good data on how much capacity they will need going forward, said Ginger Smith, director of strategic partnerships at Honeywell Connected Enterprise, a business unit within Honeywell. "If you are planning on getting people back into the office, you need to look at safety and capacity, making sure that capacity for getting people back into a building is at the right number for that space," Smith said. "Then on the flip side, you need to understand how much you're spending on that building, and if the spend matches how many people there." Johnny Clemmons Johnny Clemmons FREO is built on the SAP Business Technology Platform, which pulls in data from multiple systems and exposes the data to SAP Analytics Cloud for analysis, said Johnny Clemmons, global vice president for engineering, construction and real estate at SAP. This can include financial data, human resources data, and also experience data about how people feel about being in buildings via Qualtrics. The idea is to make it easy to use all the data that's being gathered by these systems, Clemmons said. "There's all this information sitting in different systems, and companies have been thinking about how to use it for a while, but it was just too difficult," he said. "You've always had the ability to connect this data in various ways, but you usually had to hire a systems integrator and spend 18 months or so putting the stuff together and trying to harmonize hardware. But FREO has all the connections built in -- Forge connects to almost any building system out there today. It's not dependent on Honeywell hardware." Predrag Jakovljevic Predrag Jakovljevic