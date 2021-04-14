SAP forms financial services partnership with Dediq

SAP and German investment firm Dediq have joined forces to form a new financial services business unit.

The goal of the financial services industry (FSI) joint venture is to develop applications and services specifically for banking and insurance firms.

The FSI industry is changing rapidly and need cloud-based, agile and flexible applications that can help with evolving processes, said Luka Mucic, CFO at SAP, in a press event Monday announcing the new unit.

SAP and Dediq will jointly invest in the new venture, with Dediq, which is based in Munich, putting in more than 500 million euros. The still-to-be-named unit will develop FSI applications based on SAP technologies, including SAP HANA, SAP S/4HANA and SAP Business Technology Platform, a development and application integration environment.

The transaction is expected to close in Q3 2021, after it has passed European and U.S. antitrust regulations.

SAP will maintain a 20% holding in the joint venture, Mucic said. The management team will come from SAP and Dediq and will have full autonomy to set its own strategic direction for the FSI unit, which will be under the SAP brand.

"The unit will be a strong member of the SAP family, and SAP will continue to sell our generic financial solutions , while the FSI unit will sell the FSI-specific core banking and insurance solutions," he said. "Our goal with this move is to better help our FSI customers to transform their business, and at the same time improve our position in this market."

SAP's footprint in the FSI market is long-established, Mucic said, as the company has more than 1,000 core banking customers, and more than 500 customers each in core insurance, core financial asset management and core capital markets.

Filling a need for comprehensive cloud apps Dediq is an investment firm that focuses on financial services technology companies. FSI companies are looking to move to cloud applications, but there's currently a lack of comprehensive applications, according to Matthias Tomann, managing partner of Dediq. Partnering with SAP to build FSI applications made sense for Dediq, given SAP's history in the field. "We strongly believe that if we put in the necessary focus and additional funding, then we are going to be able to extend the current portfolio significantly into these end-to-end processes," Tomann said. "We understand that this is a long-term journey, so achieving this kind of coverage won't be achieved in a couple of quarters; it's going to take some time." Dediq is providing much of the investment capital, but Dirk Kruse, SAP senior vice president of service industries, said SAP customers will reap the benefits of the new venture, because applications will be built on SAP technology. "Our customers can expect a clear technology roadmap from SAP for the new FSI unit," Kruse said. "Customers can continue using all the SAP components they are using already today -- SAP HANA, S/4HANA and [line of business] solutions -- but at the same time get all the benefits of an FSI speedboat -- the innovation, the agility and flexibility of modern applications."