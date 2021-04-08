Unpatched applications threaten SAP security

Security for SAP on-premises applications needs attention, and organizations that have neglected longstanding mitigation efforts, such as patching, risk serious consequences.

That's the overarching message of a new cybersecurity threat intelligence report jointly issued by SAP and Onapsis Inc. Based in Boston, Onapsis provides security services for SAP as well as other enterprise systems including those from Oracle and Salesforce.

Onapsis' research on SAP security indicates there are active cybersecurity threats targeting vulnerable SAP applications. These cyber attacks could lead threat actors to take control of unsecured SAP applications by getting around SAP security and governance measures. Possible consequences of attacks include theft of critical data, financial fraud, disruption of mission-critical business processes as well as violation of GDPR and other compliance regulations, according to the report.

The Onapsis Research Labs team of SAP security experts monitored SAP systems from mid-2020 to early 2021 and recorded more than 300 successful exploit attempts on unprotected SAP systems.

"The evidence clearly shows that cyber criminals are actively targeting and exploiting unprotected SAP applications with automated and sophisticated attacks," according to the report.

Focus on the unpatched The research mainly focused on on-premises SAP systems that have not followed standard SAP security best practices like regularly patching systems. The research did not find any new vulnerabilities to SAP cloud SaaS applications or any new known customer breaches, said Mariano Nunez, co-founder and CEO of Onapsis. Mariano Nunez Mariano Nunez "This is about cyberattacks against unprotected, mission-critical SAP applications. It's not about vulnerabilities in SAP's cloud or SaaS infrastructure," Nunez said. "It's affecting customers that may not have applied either the latest security patches from SAP that have been available for months or even years or have not properly secured their systems based on SAP's best practices." The Onapsis research was designed to discover how attackers may be going after SAP systems, he said. "We went out to capture in-the-wild examples of how bad actors are exploiting unprotected SAP applications," Nunez said. "We're trying to understand how prevalent these attacks are, how sophisticated the threat actors are, who they are, and try to understand how we can stop them." Richard Puckett Richard Puckett The intent is to make SAP customers aware of these security threats and to make sure their systems are taking appropriate mitigation measures, said Richard Puckett, chief information security officer at SAP. "We're in an abundance of caution looking to notify the market that if -- for whatever reason -- you've left these very serious vulnerabilities live in your environment for a very long time and not used the patches that were provided, you are potentially at risk," Puckett said. SAP systems hold the "crown jewels" of an organization's business data, and it's vital to fill in any security gaps to keep that valuable data out of the hands of attackers, Nunez said.