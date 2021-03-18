SAP tools analyze usage, help ease S/4HANA migration

Whether a company is embarking on an S/4HANA migration or it wants to know how remote users can best use SAP applications, SAP tools can help.

For example, when ODTH First Class Logistics, a third-party logistics company that receives and ships goods from its base in Antwerp, Belgium, decided to move to SAP S/4HANA, it turned to Panaya Ltd. for help. The Israel-based application delivery and testing provider, which was acquired by Infosys in 2015, used its SAP analysis tool to not only speed up the S/4HANA migration but to complete the project during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ODTH First Class Logistics has been running SAP ECC since 2004, and specifically the Warehouse Management (WM) module, but decided a change was needed, as the system was getting outdated and SAP's support for WM ends in 2025.

After researching options, ODTH chose to migrate to S/4HANA so it could implement the modern Extended Warehouse Management (EWM), according to Bart Weymans, project and innovation manager at ODTH First Class Logistics.

Bart Weymans Bart Weymans

In addition to EWM's new functionality, ODTH plans to integrate financial functionality with S/4HANA Finance.

"We did research and concluded that we want to stay with SAP and the Extended Warehouse Management, and the trajectory toward EWM is to first move to S/4HANA," Weymans said.

Because ODTH had used Panaya's SAP tools for previous upgrades of SAP ECC, Weymans knew that it would help with the challenging move to S/4HANA.

Early testing saves migration time Panaya's toolkit provides functions to help with migrations, including full impact assessment, automatic code correction, test management and test automation. "It's a very intelligent tool, and we wanted to make sure that we tested the right things and didn't put effort in things that weren't used anymore," Weymans said. "We had lots of development from the past that were not in use any more." For ODTH's S/4HANA migration project, the Panaya tool provided visibility on actions that needed to be taken, code corrections that needed to be made, and automated testing that needed to happen, he explained. The latter allowed ODTH to begin testing as the project was underway rather than having to wait until the project was completed, saving valuable time. "If you're in a typical upgrade, you have to wait until the developers are done before you can test, but with Panaya, when a developer has closed a specific topic, immediately and automatically the tests related to that topic begin," Weymans said. "This means your testers can start way earlier in the process, and that gained us a lot of time." The ODTH S/4HANA project began in the summer of 2019 and was still in progress when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. Panaya's collaboration capabilities helped the team work on it remotely with no loss of productivity. "We already had Panaya, so it helped when people were working remotely. Suddenly there was a pandemic crisis but we didn't lose time, we just kept on doing what we were doing but in a remote way," he said. "In the past, you could have an Excel file on a drive on a server somewhere, and everyone had to go to get it. Now we just go into a Teams Meeting, open Panaya and share everything in real time, so it's very useful there as well." Time is money, and one benefit of using the Panaya tool was that it reduced the length of the S/4HANA project by introducing testing early and automating corrections early, Weymans explained. "It gave us several weeks because we could start the testing and didn't have to wait for QA, we were already testing in our development environment," he said. "We would have lost more than a month if we had to wait for the quality environment to do end-to-end testing. Compared to a traditional way, I'd say we would have lost five weeks."

SAP tool from Knoa helps TGS TGS, a gas transportation firm based in Buenos Aires, used an SAP tool from Knoa Software to better understand how its employees were using SAP applications remotely during the pandemic. Daniel Fiducia Daniel Fiducia TGS has been using SAP since 1997 and is on the current version of SAP R/3, and has integrated SAP Analytics Cloud, SAP SuccessFactors for HCM and SAP Ariba for purchasing, according to Daniel Fiducia, CIO of TGS. Based in New York, Knoa develops user experience management tools for SAP and Oracle systems. Knoa's tool scans how users use the system. Companies can use the data from Knoa's reports to determine if functions are working properly. For example, if a process takes longer than it should to complete, a company can investigate whether this is due to a technical problem or if the users need more training. TGS wanted this kind of analysis to better understand how users were accessing the SAP system and using the functions most effectively, including SAP Finance (FI), SAP Controlling (CO), SAP Materials Management (MM), and SAP Human Resources (HR), so they implemented Knoa in 2019. Knoa immediately helped sort out some issues with how TGS employees were using SAP applications, Fiducia said. For example, the Knoa tool discovered that TGS could reduce some of its SAP licenses because certain applications weren't being used as much as TGS had expected. "Some users were requesting licenses so that anyone could open up a purchase order, but the number of users that actually needed to open up a purchase order was much smaller," Fiducia said. "We noticed immediately after we started using Knoa that the actual time effectively that these licenses were used was very small."