SAP Store adds partner apps for one e-commerce experience

SAP customers looking for applications and services to extend their systems now have a one-stop shopping destination, the SAP Store.

It is a revamped digital commerce marketplace that merges the original SAP Store, which launched in 2015 for in-house SAP applications, with the SAP App Center, which launched in 2017 and marketed applications and services from SAP partners that have been validated by SAP for technical and business quality.

The user experience, search capabilities and look of the SAP Store have been redesigned based on enhanced search capabilities that were introduced earlier this year to the SAP App Center, according to Sharon Ruddock, global vice president of digital commerce at SAP. This better enables customers to find the applications that best suit their needs, and improves the ability of partners to get their products out to the market.

Reducing confusion in the marketplace Having two sites for applications, which included 1,700 partner applications and 145 SAP applications, was too confusing for customers, according to Ruddock. Sharon Ruddock Sharon Ruddock "The feedback from both the customers and the partners was that it made more sense to have one store, one merged experience where customers can quickly find SAP solutions and partner solutions," she said. Not only have the two marketplaces been merged, but SAP refined the store's search function to use complete sentences or natural language. The goal of the merged SAP Store and improved search capabilities was to make finding applications not only more efficient but more targeted to help customers find the specific application to meet their needs. The enhanced search capabilities include an updated category menu that expands the available product areas. Customers can also save product pages as favorites to later compare and contrast with other potential products. The SAP Store uses natural language search to help customers find applications from SAP and its partners. "We spent a lot of effort on search because, at the end of the day, it's got to be easy to find what you're looking for," Ruddock said. "Between SAP and the partners, we can solve any problem, so there's a broad portfolio of products, and the idea is how quickly you can find the solution to your problem."

Natural language search helps hone results The revamped SAP Store is exactly what SAP partners need to help get their applications to market and grow business, according to Robbie Plourde, chief revenue officer at DataXstream, an SAP partner in Williamsburg, Va. Robbie Plourde Robbie Plourde DataXstream has a product called OMS+ that allows users to create or improve front-end user experiences for B2B and B2C commerce sites. The company was an early adopter of the SAP App Center to market OMS+, and the new SAP Store should make it easier for potential customers to cut through the substantial noise in the SAP landscape and find it, Plourde said. "The updates and enhancements that have been made over the past year have really helped us to continue our growth and expansion," he said. "We like the updated category menus, which allow customers to search a little bit easier. This has alleviated some of the confusion and allows for a better customer experience." Having separate SAP and partner marketplaces was confusing, Plourde said, and the search function was not refined enough to always return results specific enough to meet customers' needs. Searching for a point-of-sale application extension, for example, could produce results that included applications for small retail interactions as well as OMS+, which is designed for enterprise-scale order management. "There is a lot of confusion in the market for products, and this new interface gives customers the ability to say, 'I'm in wholesale distribution, I use this SAP product, where can I find something that will help improve my sales and distribution front-end point-of-sale solution?'" he said. "It's almost as if you are speaking to somebody asking the question, and the search has the ability to say, 'Have a look at these three products.'"