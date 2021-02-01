SAP earnings strong in Q4, but cloud growth questionable

After a weak third quarter, SAP's earnings rebounded with a solid performance in Q4, capping off a difficult year of flat growth.

Q4 cloud revenue was up 8% to €2 billion, while the traditional revenue engine of software license and maintenance was down 8% to €4.5 billion. For 2020 overall, total revenue dropped by 1% to €27 billion, with software licenses and maintenance down 6% to €15 billion and cloud revenue up 17% to €8 billion.

SAP reported its earnings last Friday, two days after it unveiled Rise with SAP, a "business transformation as a service" subscription set of cloud infrastructure and managed services. SAP has positioned Rise with SAP as the vehicle to transition its large base of on-premises customers from traditional to intelligent enterprises, built around S/4HANA Cloud and cutting-edge data and analytics tools. In addition to the Q4 earnings results, SAP's spinoff of customer experience vendor Qualtrics last week earned $1.5 billion in an initial public offering.

SAP's customer base is growing steadily and the company's products have proved their value during the COVID-19 pandemic, SAP CEO Christian Klein said in an earnings call to investors and analysts last week.

The company added 25,000 new customers for all products and 16,000 new S/4HANA customers in 2020, with over 35,000 customers going live on SAP products, Klein reported.

Fighting the COVID-19 pandemic From a product and technology standpoint, Klein touted SAP's ability to support the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. SAP worked with Deutsche Telekom on contact tracing in Germany, Klein said, and 17 of the top 20 global vaccine producers run SAP systems. Vaccine producer Moderna also runs SAP supply chain management to support its vaccine distribution. Luka Mucic Luka Mucic "Others talk about how they have helped to deliver the vaccine, we are running the supply chains, we are running the production," he said. "We are closer than ever to these enterprises to help them scale production, to put them into the cloud and connect them to the [SAP] Business Network so that they can get the ingredients of the vaccine from Asia-Pacific to the factories in the U.S., despite country lockdown. These are real business scenarios ... and this gives us the confidence to be very positive about 2021." SAP earnings also got a big boost from spinning off Qualtrics, the customer and employee experience software firm that SAP acquired in 2018 for $8 billion. An initial public offering of Qualtrics raised $1.5 billion and SAP will retain majority ownership of the company. "We are delighted with the outcome of the Qualtrics IPO, which represents a more than doubling in value since the acquisition two years ago," SAP CFO Luka Mucic said in the earnings call. "The IPO maximizes Qualtrics' opportunity to expand their business, while SAP continues to reap the benefits of majority ownership."