SAP acquires process mining software vendor Signavio

BREAKING -- SAP has acquired Signavio, a process mining software pioneer.

The deal was announced as part of a virtual event for the launch of Rise with SAP, a new set of subscription services aimed at enabling SAP's customers to transform into intelligent enterprises by shedding legacy technology and processes for cloud-based systems and cutting-edge tools. The goal is for companies to become more flexible, data-drive and resilient so that can respond quickly to market changes. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Signavio's process mining software will be embedded into Rise with SAP services, enabling customers to map out and then build more efficient processes as they undertake the complex transformation. Most large SAP ERP systems have thousands of processes, many of which have become obsolete as the business requirements change over time. Signavio process mining software crawls through an organization's enterprise systems and identifies where processes are inefficient, break down or are not needed.

The addition of Signavio's process mining capabilities allows SAP customers to inject intelligence into their business processes on every level from design and analysis to automation with workflow AI or RPA, said SAP CEO Christian Klein during the virtual event's keynote.

"We can now offer customers an end-to-end business process automation layer," he said. "This is not just a one-time effort -- something that you do when you migrate to S/4HANA -- this is something that you do on a continuous basis because there are always new business demands coming in and you should never stop re-inventing your business processes to stay ahead of the competition."

Based in Berlin, Signavio's process mining software originated from research on enterprise process improvement at the Hasso Plattner Institute, a computer science research university founded by SAP co-founder Hasso Plattner in Potsdam, Germany.

Signavio claims to have 2,000 customers worldwide, including SAP.

Reporting in progress -- full story to follow.