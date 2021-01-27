Rise with SAP aims to help build intelligent enterprise

BREAKING -- SAP debuted a new subscription service on Wednesday that packages managed cloud infrastructure and managed services all into one contract. The unveiling happened at a live, virtual event, headlined by SAP CEO Christian Klein, who also announced the planned acquisition of process mining company Signavio and the recent integration of Microsoft Teams into SAP products.

The goal of Rise with SAP is to help SAP customers who have struggled to migrate from on-premises, legacy ERP systems to the modern, cloud-based SAP S/4HANA.

For SAP, this is a critical step to achieving the much bigger and more consequential goal of becoming an intelligent enterprise, an organization that uses cloud ERP and next-generation technology to become more flexible, resilient and data driven.

But even just migrating to S/4HANA is a complex, time consuming and difficult undertaking. Rise with SAP, an integrated product offering Klein called "business transformation as a service," is meant to simplify, focus, and support the transformation to the intelligent enterprise.

The question for most business leaders is not why they would need to become an intelligent enterprise, Klein said, but how to get there.

Indeed, customer input was vital to understanding what customers need to make the transformation, he said.

"Before we designed the new offering, it was key for us to listen to our customers with empathy to exactly understand their challenges and what they need," Klein said. "The key challenge for many enterprises is the how -- how to holistically transform, especially when you are still successful in the market."

Rise with SAP is a single subscription service that allows customers to build an intelligent enterprise in the way that best suits their needs and requirements, according to SAP. As part of the new service, SAP takes on responsibility for the contracts, service level agreements, operations and support, tucking it all into one contract.

The offering is comprised of three components, or steps, on how companies can achieve their transformation:

Business process redesign, which enables customers to continually analyze their business processes, benchmark them against industry standards and adapt them to new business requirements as needed. In order to facilitate this process analysis, SAP has acquired Signavio, a process mining and intelligence vendor in Berlin.

Technical migration enablement, which includes embedded services from SAP and its partners to improve application landscapes, such as eliminating modifications and custom code, as well as harmonizing and governing data. This will allow customers to run systems on one data layer and one source of truth.

Building the intelligent enterprise, which uses the SAP Business Technology Platform as the foundation of the transformation. This enables customers to run integrated business processes that share one semantic data model across the enterprise.

Reporting in progress -- full story to follow.