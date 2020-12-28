SAP files for Qualtrics IPO

BREAKING -- Two years after acquiring Qualtrics for $8 billion, SAP is spinning off the experience management vendor in an IPO.

The Qualtrics IPO will offer common Class A stock for an anticipated price of $20 to $24 per share, according to Monday's filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The per-share-price values the company between $12 and $14.4 billion.

Qualtrics will list the stock on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker symbol "XM" or experience management. Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan Chase & Co. are the lead underwriters for the IPO.

SAP acquired Qualtrics, which makes software that measures and analyzes customer and employee sentiment about products and services, in November 2018 under Bill McDermott's tenure and just four days before Qualtrics was expected to go public with an IPO. McDermott, who left the company about a year later, touted the acquisition as a merging of "X" data, or experience data, and "O" data, or the kind of operational data for which SAP is traditionally known. Questions about the hefty price tag SAP paid have swirled ever since, including how Qualtrics applications would integrate with SAP systems.

But the Qualtrics IPO filing is not a surprise, as the intention was first announced in July. Analysts saw the IPO announcement as promising for both companies and as a move that newly anointed SAP CEO Christian Klein was focusing on the company's roots.

Co-headquartered in Provo, Utah and Seattle, Qualtrics was founded in 2002 by Scott Smith, Ryan Smith, Jared Smith and Stuart Orgill. Ryan Smith remains with the company as chairman. Zig Serafin is Qualtrics' CEO.

Reporting in progress -- full story to follow.