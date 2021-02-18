Understand SAP Industry Cloud and how it works

At first glance, SAP Industry Cloud may sound like the company is simply porting its vertical ERP offerings to the cloud. In fact, it's something very different.

In essence, Industry Cloud provides a modular approach where SAP or partners can develop niche functionality in the form of services. It's an open business process and technology platform with an application programming interface framework providing a pathway to capabilities in SAP's core business applications, such as S/4HANA. Customers can add the services of their choice to their existing SAP landscape with relative ease, regardless of whether their current systems are on premises or in the cloud. While this modular approach is certainly not unique to SAP, it provides a valuable new paradigm for doing business in the age of digital transformation.

Industry Cloud vs. previous vertical portfolios Historically, when SAP wanted to roll out functionality aimed at a particular vertical, it would embed that functionality within the existing ERP code base. Every customer got the same software, but if one of them needed access to an industry-specific version, SAP could simply flip an "industry switch" to make it available. For customers that didn't require the functionality, those vertical features would remain hidden. This approach had some significant shortcomings, though. First, it pigeonholed each customer into a single, well-defined vertical. An electric utility that also does construction projects, for example, could have access to all of the functionality they needed to run a utility company or the functionality needed for engineering and construction, but not both. Second, this approach resulted in an increasingly bloated code base, making it more and more difficult to manage as new functionality was added. That traditional approach also limited the pace at which new innovations could be rolled out. When SAP added functionality to its core ERP software, customers typically gained access only by upgrading to a new version. In other words, a company's decision to accommodate a single new business process in SAP could potentially have cascading effects on its entire ERP landscape. SAP Industry Cloud is not about a new SAP 'version' for each vertical. Rather, it's about providing a collection of products that address very specific needs, then making those available à la carte as cloud-based services. Today's business environment requires much greater flexibility. Digital technologies have created a multitude of new opportunities, including vertical integration, "servitization" and increasingly complex collaboration scenarios that drive higher revenues, lower costs and new business models. To compete effectively, companies must be able to incorporate new business processes quickly. Major software vendors, including SAP, are shifting to a more modular approach that better lends itself to that kind of adaptation and growth. SAP Industry Cloud is not about a new SAP "version" for each vertical. Rather, it's about providing a collection of products that address very specific needs, then making those available à la carte as cloud-based services. Those can be assembled into a complete system far more easily than in the past. New functions can be added without undue disruption to the customer's core ERP system.