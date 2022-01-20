Rise with SAP will continue to evolve in 2022

Rise with SAP will continue to drive the narrative for SAP in 2022, but opinions vary on whether Rise will fulfill its mission to convince SAP customers to move to S/4HANA and the cloud.

For some industry experts, Rise, a bundle of SAP products and services centered on the digital core of the S/4HANA Cloud, is evolving steadily and gaining value by adding new elements and providing customers with more flexibility in deployment options. For others, Rise remains a work in progress that likely will not move the needle for companies that are still determining their migration strategy.

One year after it launched, Rise with SAP remains unclear to the SAP customer base. For example, a survey released in November 2021 by the U.K. and Ireland SAP User Group indicated that fewer than half of respondents were familiar with Rise, and one-third had never heard of the offering.

While analysts agree that Rise with SAP offers customers a credible way to move to the cloud and S/4HANA, it still has work to do to convince them that this is the best approach.

Rise is evolving Rise with SAP began as a way to make it more advantageous for customers to move to S/4HANA from legacy SAP systems, but SAP continues to revise and refine the initiative, according to Joshua Greenbaum, principal of Enterprise Applications Consulting, an ERP industry consulting firm in Berkeley, Calif. Joshua Greenbaum Joshua Greenbaum "Rise isn't just about S/4HANA, as they are putting in more pieces of SuccessFactors, Ariba and other things in there," Greenbaum said. "I think they're going to continue to move forward with that, because ultimately, SAP's sweet spot is trying to get these ERP customers to upgrade, and they certainly need to do that." The Rise program, which allows customers to choose their preferred cloud hyperscaler and simplifies the cloud relationship with one contract through SAP, shows that SAP is trying to change the framework around licensing and contracting to make them more advantageous for customers, he said. Rise also offers customers access to the SAP Business Network, consisting of SAP Ariba Network, SAP Logistics Business Network and SAP Asset Intelligence Network; cloud credits for the SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) development environment; and Signavio, a business process management system. The packaging of platforms under the Rise umbrella is a double-edged sword, Greenbaum said. The inclusion of SAP BTP in Rise will be a crucial tool for SAP to keep developers working within an SAP development platform, he said. "SAP desperately needs developers -- both internal and external IT -- to start looking at SAP BTP and get them off the low-cost [offerings] that they're getting from Amazon and Azure," Greenbaum said. However, SAP should also be clearer about the value of initiatives, like the SAP Business Network, that don't need to be used in conjunction with Rise. "The SAP Business Network has snuck in as something that you can do with Rise," Greenbaum said. "It would be better if SAP pulled that out and [talked up] the innate value of the business network instead of as a tag-along value to Rise."

More education needed SAP is still struggling to make customers understand the full value of Rise with SAP, in part because it involves many moving parts, according to Jon Reed, co-founder of Diginomica, an enterprise computing industry analysis firm. Jon Reed Jon Reed For example, in addition to the core mission of providing a way for customers to manage a relationship with cloud hyperscalers, Rise includes elements like access to the BTP and Signavio, which can help companies understand the current state of their processes and re-imagine how they can work in the transformed system. This has led some observers to dismiss Rise as SAP's next version of SAP Leonardo or SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud (HEC), two previous initiatives that looked to introduce advanced technologies and cloud hosting services but wound up confusing customers, Reed said. However, Rise has a better-defined purpose and value proposition for customers, but SAP needs to step up educational efforts to alleviate confusion, he added. It will also be vital for SAP to show real examples of customers that have benefited from Rise, such as how Rise has helped manage cloud hyperscaler relationships or how having S/4HANA in the cloud has taken the burden off of IT staff, according to Reed. "By the time they get to Sapphire [SAP's annual user conference], they better have some success stories of customers who are fairly far along and can speak to the benefits, because that's what gets other customers' attention," he said. Many SAP customers have longstanding relationships with systems integrators, and they will need to evaluate where they stand on Rise, according to Reed. Some may be all-in on Rise, using it as their preferred S/4HANA cloud migration method; others may support it, but support other approaches as well. "A lot of these services firms have their own cloud offering -- for better or worse," he said. "There are some firms that have taken that position that they don't think Rise is a good value proposition and that their own cloud offering is better."