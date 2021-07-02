Quadpack migrates to S/4HANA Cloud to unite data, processes

An aging on-premises ERP system and changing business conditions motivated packaging firm Quadpack to embark on a digital modernization project.

The project, Quadpack Connect, is centered around moving from SAP Business One ERP to SAP S/4HANA Cloud, and implementing an advanced data analytics system on SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP Data Warehouse.

Quadpack is an international packaging manufacturer primarily used for cosmetics and skin care products. The company has headquarters in Barcelona and production facilities in Spain, Germany, Texas and China.

One way Quadpack is keeping pace with changing regulations and customer specifications is by investing in the development of sustainable packaging options, said Jordi Ambros, Quadpack's head of business intelligence.

Quadpack's IT systems are a key element to managing the changing business requirements. For years, the company has relied on SAP Business One for ERP. As business requirements and customer specifications evolved, so did Quadpack's IT landscape spurred by the acquisition of two packaging firms in the past year -- Louvrette in Germany and East Hill Industries in Dallas. Both companies company came with their own ERP systems and sets of processes, Ambros said.

The rate of growth in company size and in ERP landscape made unification imperative.

"Right now, we are growing very fast and we need to harmonize not only the digital platform but also the processes," he said. "We also need to standardize our manufacturing facilities on the way we produce materials."

Harmonizing data and managing growth Quadpack initiated Quadpack Connect in early 2019 with the goal of harmonizing the various systems and data, where data types and structures are brought together and transformed into a universal data set. The company selected SAP S/4HANA Cloud as the core ERP system, Ambros explained, as it would provide the foundation and agility to manage accelerated growth and rapidly changing business conditions. Quadpack's Business One system was on-premises and due for an upgrade. The company believed the move to S/4HANA Cloud would help it keep up with changing conditions, and the cost of migrating to the cloud was a wash when compared to upgrading Business One, according to Ambros. "The market changes very fast, and we need to change too," he said. "We are in a very old version [of SAP Business One], and to move to a current version of that system, the investment in terms of money and time would be the same as moving to a cloud system." Jordi Ambros Jordi Ambros Managing data and enabling better data analytics also became a key focus of the project, Ambros said. Quadpack Connect needed an analytics system that could migrate historical data and manage clean data from each acquired company's data management system. Quadpack's analytics system was built on SQL Server, Microsoft's SQL Server Integration Services for data warehousing and Microsoft Power BI for data analytics. "We needed a new analytics platform in order to combine the historical data with the new data, and also the companies that are in the new system with a new data model," he said. "So we studied this and decided to go with SAP Data Warehouse Cloud for data management and SAP Analytics Cloud on the reporting side."