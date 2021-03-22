MSC Industrial Supply transforms to SAP S/4HANA private cloud

Looking to modernize its ERP system and save on costs, MSC Industrial Supply Co. migrated from an archaic, on-premises system to SAP S/4HANA private cloud.

Digital transformation is nothing new to MSC, distributor of industrial equipment for manufacturers that specialize in metalworking, based in Melville, N.Y. MSC relied on a voluminous printed catalog as its main sales channel until the 1990s when it moved online as the internet became ubiquitous. The migration to SAP S/4HANA private cloud is another step in the company's technology evolution, said Charles Bonomo, MSC Industrial Supply's senior vice president and CIO.

Founded in 1941, MSC is a $2.9 billion company today with 6,000 employees and more than one million product offerings, according to the company.

"We went through one transformation from the catalogs to the internet," he said. "Now we're going through a major transformation, not just around SAP, but around the cloud and innovation."

For many years after it digitized its catalogs, MSC relied on an IBM AS/400-based homegrown ERP system that subsequently included JD Edwards for finance and PeopleSoft for HR, according to Bonomo.

But by 2016, MSC knew it was time to modernize, and, after considering its options, decided to build on an SAP core.

Hosted environment is first step MSC's first step in migrating to S/4HANA Cloud was to replace the JD Edwards finance application with SAP S/4HANA Simple Finance. Bonomo knew that MSC's days using an on-premises data center were numbered, but a full cloud implementation was not yet feasible, so the company decided to host the finance system on IBM SoftLayer for the system infrastructure, while MSC owned and managed the software. Now called IBM Cloud, IBM SoftLayer is a managed cloud infrastructure platform. "At the time, not a lot of people were running their SAP footprint in the cloud," Bonomo explained. "We looked at various solutions and found IBM SoftLayer, so we came up with an environment where we would own the software and the hardware would be somewhat shared." The project was successful, and Simple Finance improved MSC's financial reporting capabilities. But it also exposed a significant problem. Although the 15-month project was completed under budget and on time, by the time the new system was up and running, it already needed an upgrade, which would take more time and expense to complete. "Even though it was effectively up and running in the [IBM SoftLayer] cloud, we were responsible for the care and feeding of the system -- it wasn't really SaaS at all," Bonomo said. "That first upgrade took us about a year, which was successful, even if there was a fair amount of change management for the users, but it was pretty painful and time-consuming." Around this time, the consulting firm McKinsey & Co. produced a report that set cost containment goals for MSC, which spurred the idea to move off the hosted system on IBM SoftLayer and embrace a full cloud environment.