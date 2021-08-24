How does SAP intend to support a circular economy?

Consumers and compliance standards are increasingly holding organizations to a higher environmental standard, and vendors are focusing more attention on tools that can help.

In particular, the concept of a circular economy -- or maximizing reuse, recycling and resource-sharing -- is rapidly gaining mindshare with business leaders. Economic circularity minimizes the need for new resource inputs, conserves the planet's natural reserves and minimizes waste, which in turn reduces plastics use and pollution. SAP Responsible Design and Production and other SAP efforts could help support organizations' circular economy efforts.

Software to promote reuse Responsible Design and Production, which SAP plans to release later this year, is meant to help companies create more environmentally friendly practices in areas such as product design, sourcing, and sales and service. It is also meant to help manufacturers meet their obligations under Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) principles. EPR states that companies should take responsibility for the environmental and social impact of their products, including upstream and downstream from production and sales. SAP's Responsible Design and Production attempts to give producers maximum visibility into the supply chain, including full traceability of raw materials and packaging, and a detailed look at downstream impact. When producers view all this information, they can decide what changes should be made, if any, to improve the company's sustainability. For example, a company could revamp product design to focus on recovery and reuse. If enough organizations take similar action, whether through SAP's software or some other method, the trend toward "throw-away culture" could reverse and landfill use could decline.