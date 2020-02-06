What capabilities does Qualtrics EmployeeXM offer?

SAP's goal is that Qualtrics EmployeeXM can help organizations and their HR teams better manage employee experience.

Business and HR leaders can use EmployeeXM to gather feedback, measure different types of experiences across the employee journey and understand trends.

Here's a look at five EmployeeXM features that are meant to support an overall employee experience strategy.

1. Employee Onboarding Onboarding experiences are critical to helping new employees feel welcome and excited to produce. The Qualtrics EmployeeXM Employee Onboarding feature is meant to capture feedback during that critical new-hire experience stage and analyze the trends that positively and negatively affect the onboarding process. It offers features such as preconfigured surveys and dashboards. And it provides a wide range of analytics to help spot trends, sentiment and engagement.

2. EmployeeXM for IT IT systems and processes that employees have to use in their everyday work are sometimes overlooked influences on the employee experience. Qualtrics' EmployeeXM for IT offers IT departments a tool that can help them gather feedback and measure the experience and impact of the organizations' technology systems. It gathers feedback on important issues such as system ease of use, overall satisfaction and reliability. It can diagnose issues and bottlenecks in the service delivery or application portfolio. EmployeeXM for IT can uncover tickets that need attention and send tickets to other systems. It includes pre-delivered integrations to ticketing and service management applications such as ServiceNow, Freshdesk and Jira.

3. Guided Action Planning Many managers are confounded on what to do with employee feedback once a survey is complete. Qualtrics EmployeeXM Guided Action Planning uses employee feedback to provide actionable recommendations that managers and mentors can use. This customizable feature creates personal development plans or resource suggestions so managers have action steps on how to drive improvement within their teams. Organizations can choose to use their own learning and development content or Qualtrics' expert-developed content for managers.

4. Actions Actions is a standard part of the Qualtrics platform that triggers certain actions and workflows when a Survey Response event or another determined event occur. It includes capabilities for multiple types of action, for example, sending an email to a specific user.