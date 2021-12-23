Should SAP users move from APO to IBP?

SAP's Integrated Business Planning product is now in the spotlight, with its Advanced Planning and Optimization tools taking a back seat. However, deciding whether to switch to Integrated Business Planning, more commonly known as IBP, can be a complicated process.

SAP users thinking about switching to IBP should consider whether they've moved to S/4HANA and if predictive analytics is important to them, among other factors.

Here are a few things to think about when considering moving to IBP.

A history of IBP For years, SAP's mainstay for inventory and supply chain planning was its Advanced Planning and Optimization (APO) application. In 2014, the company launched the first version of Integrated Business Planning (IBP), which incorporates all aspects of operational planning, analytics and control into a single application that works with SAP's HANA database. Since then, SAP users have faced a conundrum: Should they transition to IBP or stick with APO? A number of factors can affect that answer, including the overlap between APO, S&OP (SAP's legacy Sales and Operations Planning module), IBP and SAP's flagship S/4HANA ERP product. In other words, migrating to IBP isn't simply about retiring APO and moving to a newer version of the same thing. Some of APO's functions are now available as part of S/4HANA, while others are embedded in IBP, which can operate as a standalone application that's integrated with non-SAP ERP products.