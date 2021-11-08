Rise with SAP vs. S/4HANA Cloud: What are the differences?

Like many other companies, SAP is attempting to convince its users to switch to the cloud, and its subscription service Rise with SAP is a key part of the organization's efforts to move users to S/4HANA. However, confusion can arise over the differences between Rise with SAP and the company's other offerings, particularly SAP's S/4HANA Cloud software.

Here's a look at Rise with SAP vs. S/4HANA Cloud.

What is Rise with SAP? Nearly a year ago, SAP announced the Rise program, which the company described as "business transformation as a service." The company hopes users will transition from thinking of software as a purchase-to-own product to embracing a SaaS model. SAP is also hoping Rise's technical migration path to S/4HANA will persuade users to make the switch. Rise with SAP is less about core ERP functionality and more about ERP as a service, bundled with ancillary services to add value. Rise with SAP includes the company's S/4HANA Cloud ERP as well as SAP partner-provided migration and implementation services; access to the SAP Business Network, including Ariba; and intelligent business process reengineering, which is bolstered by SAP's recently acquired process-mining capabilities. Rise with SAP is offered on SAP's cloud platform, or SAP or a hyperscaler such as AWS or Google can host it. One of Rise's key selling points is its "single contract," which SAP presents as a one-stop shop that includes software, services and infrastructure.