Is Rise with SAP a good fit for you?

SAP's new offering Rise with SAP could benefit various companies, but organizational leaders should learn more about the service before taking the plunge.

SAP is hoping Rise with SAP will sway users to migrate to S/4HANA. The service could be useful for some organizations, including new SAP users and those in particular industries like retail and consumer products. But it isn't a good fit for every company.

What is Rise with SAP? SAP has bundled its S/4HANA Cloud ERP with hosting and infrastructure management, implementation and migration services, business process transformation and SAP Business Network access to create an offering called Rise with SAP. SAP calls Rise with SAP "business transformation as a service," and it's as much a go-to-market strategy as it is a new product offering. The service launched in early 2021 and since then, SAP has released several industry variants and rolled out an independent software vendor certification program. Potential cloud hosts for Rise with SAP users include Microsoft and Google. Like other software companies, SAP is trying to transition its users from the traditional ownership software model to one in which software is an ongoing service. Rise with SAP's ERP software is the central component of a larger services collection. According to SAP, Rise with SAP simplifies the buying process because the service is available from a single vendor on a single contract.