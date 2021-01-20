How can Work Zone for HR help enable a digital workplace?

SAP Work Zone for HR provides a digital workspace so employees can access more applications and services from one place. Organizations can use the product to further their larger digital workplace goals.

The new offering from SAP is an HR-focused subset of the main Work Zone, which is packaged into SuccessFactors. It provides a centralized, personalized and unified entry point for employees to access a range of applications and services that organizations can use to further their digital workplace goals.

Essentially, Work Zone for HR offers a consolidated view of multiple HR applications and links to information and services employees need. Organizations can choose more advanced features such as Workspaces, a knowledge base, guided processes and a chatbot.

Workspace for HR's homepage shows linked boxes (called Widgets) to news, announcements, notifications, recommended content, collaboration feeds and other informational content. Those familiar with SAP Jam will see some familiar collaboration features embedded in the homepage. Several drop-downs offer access to a range of other SAP Work Zone for HR features and external applications (both SAP and non-SAP applications).

Pop-up pieces of content called Cards enable information from SAP SuccessFactors to be displayed in various places in SAP Work Zone for HR. These include a user's profile, their direct reports in the org chart, their pay statement, time off balances, Continuous Performance Management activities, to-dos, goals and learning plans.

Workspaces are an important feature of SAP Work Zone for HR. These are areas for collaboration where groups of users can communicate, interact and share content with each other. Administrators can post news, announcements and useful information and links. A range of privacy settings exist to control who sees a given Workspace, such as: publicly available to all users, private and available via invite only, or shareable with external groups from outside the company. Workspaces can serve a range of project collaboration needs, such as internal projects, companywide initiatives and customer projects, and several templates are available.

Work Zone for HR is integrated with SAP SuccessFactors. Organizations can also integrate it with a range of SAP and non-SAP applications, such as SAP Cloud for Customer, Microsoft Office 365 SharePoint Online, Microsoft Teams, Google Drive, Google Analytics and Qualtrics.

The product can take the place of an intranet or company portal. HR can also use it to facilitate employee onboarding with its comprehensive range of resources on top of what is provided by SAP SuccessFactors Onboarding.