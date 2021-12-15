How can SAP's Signavio acquisition help companies?

Earlier this year, SAP's service Rise with SAP arrived alongside the news that SAP had acquired process mining company Signavio. Rise with SAP's process mining capabilities from Signavio could help users better assess their business processes.

Potentially improved processes include order-to-cash (O2C) and the customer experience, among others.

Here's a look at how process mining works and how these capabilities could help companies.

What is process mining? Process mining software automates event log data collection in transactional systems like ERP software, then uses analytics to map an organization's business processes and identify potential areas for improvement. The concept of process mining isn't new, but analytics' growing capabilities have brought it to the forefront.