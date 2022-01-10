How can SAP IBP help address supply chain challenges?

Supply chain challenges continue to dominate headlines as companies struggle to procure raw materials and finished goods and deliver products on schedule. Constraints on incoming orders' availability and timeliness are revealing just-in-time inventory management's weaknesses and driving a need for better supply chain visibility, predictive analytics and resilient operations.

SAP's Integrated Business Planning (IBP) product could help with some of these challenges, including facilitating demand-based planning and analyzing inventory levels.

Here's a closer look at IBP and how it could potentially help companies improve their supply chain operations.

What is SAP IBP? In 2014, SAP launched the first version of its IBP product, which incorporated operational planning and analytics into a single application designed to leverage SAP's HANA database performance advantages. IBP capitalizes on one of the HANA platform's key capabilities: driving predictive analytics based on very large data sets. IBP also attempts to encourage a cross-functional organizational perspective, shifting the focus away from a siloed supply chain perspective toward a more holistic business view and increasing collaboration among sales, finance and other departments.